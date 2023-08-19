The climate crisis is also revealing secrets of a once inaccessible past. Viking arrows, an Iron Age tunic and prehistoric wooden skis are some of the artifacts recovered from melting ice patches. These are exciting finds, but the changing climate could destroy frozen relics before archaeologists even set eyes on them.
A monumental discovery would be an ice mummy, but only one has ever been recovered. This week, learn more about Ötzi the Iceman, a scientific celebrity.
A long time ago
Hikers found the mummified body of Ötzi in a gully high in the Italian Alps in 1991. His frozen remains are perhaps the world’s most closely studied archaeological find, revealing in unprecedented detail what life was like 5,300 years ago.
His stomach contents have yielded information on his last meal and where he came from, while his weapons showed he was right-handed, and his clothes gave a rare look at what ancient people actually wore.
Mars is rotating fast enough to shorten the length of its day, an international team of astronomers has found. The now-retired NASA InSight lander captured the data on the red planet.
The acceleration seems incredibly small — and researchers aren’t quite sure what’s causing it. However, the team suggests it might be due to ice accumulation at the Martian poles or the rise of landmasses after being covered in ice.
If you’re lucky enough to discover a new species, you get to name it. But there are certain rules you have to follow — and you can’t name it after yourself.
Dr. Edgar Lehr, professor of biology at Illinois Wesleyan University, chose to name a yellow-and-brown snake unknown to science with a nod to actor Harrison Ford.
Why Ford? Naming the animal — now known as Tachymenoides harrisonfordi — that Lehr and his colleagues found in Peru’s high-altitude wetlands after a celebrity would raise much-needed awareness, he said. The herpetologist noted that Ford was a perfect fit, in part because of the hate his Indiana Jones character displayed for snakes.
The research team’s perilous journey into the country’s remote Otishi National Park was also worthy of its own action movie — and yielded other discoveries.
Lunar update
NASA’s Artemis program hopes to put humans back on the moon for the first time in more than five decades. An art collection could be waiting for the astronauts once they get there.
A new project called Lunar Codex aims to send up tens of thousands of works from a diverse group of artists, representing almost every country in the world.
The brainchild of physicist and artist Samuel Peralta, the collection will be miniaturized and stored in a format that can be read digitally or with a microscope. The artwork will be split across three launches planned over the next 18 months.