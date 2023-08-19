(CNN) — Ice and permafrost are thawing rapidly across vast areas of Earth — imperiling glaciers, releasing carbon and, potentially, reawakening ancient pathogens.

The climate crisis is also revealing secrets of a once inaccessible past. Viking arrows, an Iron Age tunic and prehistoric wooden skis are some of the artifacts recovered from melting ice patches. These are exciting finds, but the changing climate could destroy frozen relics before archaeologists even set eyes on them.