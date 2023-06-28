(CNN) — French authorities investigating the fatal police shooting of a teenager during a traffic stop near Paris on Tuesday have detained one officer, as clashes reportedly broke out overnight between law enforcement personnel and youth angered over the death.

The police officer is in custody on suspicion of “culpable homicide,” following the incident at around 8:18 a.m. local time on Tuesday in the suburb of Nanterre, according to a statement from the local prosecutor’s officer. Three people were in the car, a Mercedes AMG, at the time of the incident, it said.

CNN’s Teele Rebane contributed reporting.