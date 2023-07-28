Four Australian defense personnel missing after helicopter crashes during wargames

Four Australian defense personnel are missing in the water off the east coast of Australia after they were forced to ditch their Taipan helicopter in the sea during wargame drills late on July 28.

 Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images/FILE

Speaking at a press conference in Brisbane on Saturday, Defense Minister Richard Marles said the search was ongoing for the four crew of the Australian Army helicopter.