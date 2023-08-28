(CNN) — The death earlier this year of former US swimming champion Jamie Cail has been ruled accidental and fentanyl related, according to a Facebook post from the US Virgin Islands Police Department.

An autopsy report from the US Virgin Islands Office of the Medical Examiner listed Cail’s cause of death as “fentanyl intoxication with aspiration of gastric content,” police said Friday.

CNN’s Jean Casarez, Kristina Sgueglia, Wayne Sterling and Jill Martin contributed to this report.