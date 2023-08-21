Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra returns to Thailand after 15 years of self-exile

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra looks on during an interview in Singapore on February 23, 2016.

 Edgar Su/Reuters/File

(CNN) — Thaksin Shinawatra, the ousted fugitive former prime minister of Thailand, returned to the country Tuesday for the first time after more than 15 years in self-exile, reintroducing a towering and divisive figure at a time when the kingdom’s often fraught political scene is in a fresh state of flux.

Thaksin, the head of a famed political dynasty and a former owner of Manchester City Football Club, was prime minister from 2001 until he was ousted in a military coup in 2006 while in New York attending a UN meeting.