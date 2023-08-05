Former Pakistan PM Khan disqualified from political office after guilty verdict in corruption trial By Sophia Saifi, CNN Aug 5, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Islamabad (CNN) — A court in Pakistan found former Prime Minister Imran Khan guilty of corruption Saturday, disqualifying him from holding future political office.The trial relates to an inquiry conducted by the election commission which found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.Following the verdict, his PTI party said he was arrested.Khan, who has denied all wrongdoing, can appeal the disqualification to a higher court.This is a developing news story. More follows…The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Queensgate recycling drop boxes placed in permanent spot Kennewick Fire investigating Cascade blaze as suspicious Voters Speak: 3 Richland School Board members recalled E.coli found in Terrace Heights Water System, water boil advisory in place Coroner: Man found dead off of US 97 in Toppenish likely died in a hit-and-run Latest News Tieton Arts & Humanities hosts art supply donation drive to help local teachers Kennewick Fire investigating Cascade blaze as suspicious Scattered Storms Tonight and Through the Weekend...Sunshine and Nice Temperatures Next Week Vista Field hosts first ArtWalk amid summer activity push E.coli found in Terrace Heights Water System, water boil advisory in place More News