Hong Kong (CNN) — A growing typhoon is sweeping across the Pacific Ocean toward the Philippines, with forecasters warning it could strengthen into a supertyphoon and press on towards Taiwan, Hong Kong or mainland China later this week.

Typhoon Doksuri began as a tropical storm in the Western Pacific on Sunday morning, according to the United States’ Joint Typhoon Warning Center. By the end of the day, it had been upgraded to a typhoon with maximum winds of 230 kilometers per hour (140 miles per hour), according to Philippines weather agency Pagasa.