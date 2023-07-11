Floods and mudslides kill six in Japan as scientists warn extreme rainfall events will get worse

(CNN) — Heavy rainfall in southwestern Japan has caused devastating flooding and mudslides that have left at least six people dead, five missing and 19 injured, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency on Tuesday.

Four people died in Japan’s Kyushu region and two people in the Chugoku region.

CNN’s Tara Subramaniam, Manveena Suri, Lauren Mascarenhas and Nouran Salahieh contributed reporting.