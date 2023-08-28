(CNN) — In recent years, we’ve grown accustomed to the sight of Amazon vans and courier cars bringing packages to our doors. But according to consultancy firm McKinsey, the growth of e-commerce since the Covid pandemic has “put huge pressure on the last-mile delivery system” – the final stage of the delivery process, where parcels are transported from warehouse to customers.

McKinsey estimated that in 2020, more than 100 billion packages were sent globally, a figure that could double by 2030, with last-mile delivery increasingly contributing to traffic congestion and pollution.