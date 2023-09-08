FAA closes investigation into SpaceX Starship rocket that exploded

SpaceX posted images and video of Starship on the launchpad.

 From SpaceX

(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday it has closed its “mishap” investigation into the April SpaceX Starship test flight that ended after the rocket exploded over the Gulf of Mexico. But the regulatory agency still hasn’t given the green light for the next launch.

The FAA says the investigation “cites multiple root causes” and “63 corrective actions SpaceX must take to prevent mishap reoccurrence,” the agency said in a statement.