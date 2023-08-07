Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — A massive global gathering of scouts in South Korea has been forced to vacate the campsite a week early because of an approaching typhoon, days after extreme heat sickened hundreds of teens and sparked complaints over how the event was being run.

The World Scout Jamboree, held in Saemangeum on the country’s west coast, saw nearly 40,000 teenagers turn up, according to organizers. The event was supposed to feature outdoor activities, cultural performances, sustainability workshops and other offerings for the participants, mostly middle and high schoolers.