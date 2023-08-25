(CNN) — There is a puff of white and then a plane can be seen falling, a trail of smoke or vapor stretching behind it, descending rapidly against a bright blue sky. The person filming the video zooms in as the aircraft spirals downwards out of control, revealing that it is missing a wing.

The footage, published by Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti, appears to show the moments before a private plane purportedly carrying mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed in a field northwest of Moscow, while en route to St. Petersburg.

CNN’s Paul P. Murphy, Eve Brennan and Allegra Goodwin contributed to this report. Visuals by Henrik Pettersson, Lou Robinson, Yukari Schrickel, Marco Chacón and Renée Rigdon.