(CNN) — France is preparing to evacuate its citizens from Niger after a presidential coup plunged the West African nation into a political crisis that polarized neighboring countries in the region.

The French Foreign Ministry said it would remove French and European citizens on Tuesday due to the “situation in Niamey,” where pro-military supporters rallied outside the French Embassy in the Nigerien capital to demonstrate against the country’s post-colonial influence.

CNN’s Martin Goillandeau contributed reporting.