(CNN) — EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has pledged action to help Italy’s crisis-hit island of Lampedusa during a visit on Sunday, after the island was left struggling to cope with an influx of migrants.

Von der Leyen visited a migrant reception center on the island after the Italian Prime Minister called on European leaders to help more. Almost 130,000 migrants have arrived on Italian shores this year, nearly double the same period last year.

CNN’s Barbie Latza Nadeau, Chris Liakos, Claudia Colliva and Sharon Braithwaite contributed reporting.