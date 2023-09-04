(CNN) — The Eritrean Defense Forces committed war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity in Tigray, Ethiopia, immediately before and after signing a ceasefire last year, a new Amnesty International report has alleged.

The crimes are said to have happened between October of 2022 and January this year, during an ongoing conflict between Tigrayan forces and the federal Ethiopian government and its allies, including the Eritrean Defense Forces (EDF), which has left thousands dead since it began in 2020.