Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — An endangered lioness was shot dead in South Korea on Monday, an hour after escaping a private farm, according to local officials.

The lioness escaped its cage Monday morning in Goryeong county, in North Gyeongsang Province, about 300 kilometers (about 186 miles) south of the capital Seoul, according to a county official. It’s a mountainous area with just over 30,000 residents.