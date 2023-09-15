(CNN) — Ovidio Guzman Lopez, son of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, has been extradited from Mexico to the United States, the US Department of Justice has announced.

The extradition was a “result of United States and Mexico law enforcement cooperation,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement Friday that referred to Guzman as a “leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.”