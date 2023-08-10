Quito, Ecuador (CNN) — Six suspects arrested in connection with the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio are Colombian nationals and gang members, authorities have confirmed, as a former vice president demanded action over spiraling levels of violence in the South American country.

Villavicencio, an anti-corruption campaigner and lawmaker who was outspoken about the violence caused by drug trafficking in the country, was shot dead at a campaign rally in the capital Quito on Wednesday.

CNN’s David Shortell, David deSola, Sofia Cox, Jonny Hallam, Florencia Trucco, Hannah Rabinowitz and Gerardo Lemos contributed reporting.