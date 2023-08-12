(CNN) — Ecuador has dispatched 4,000 personnel from its armed forces and police to the Zonal 8 Detention Center in Guayas province – two days after declaring a state of emergency in the wake of the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

The deployment is intended to “establish control over weapons, ammunition and explosives within the prison,” the Ecuadorian Army Command said in a statement.

With previous reporting from CNN’s Gerardo Lemos, Ana Canizares and Chris Lau