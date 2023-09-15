Abu Dhabi (CNN) — The United Arab Emirates foiled an attempt to smuggle 13 tonnes of the addictive amphetamine captagon – worth more than $1 billion – hidden in a shipment of doors and decorative building panels, the country’s Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Thursday.

The Dubai Police said it arrested six people who were part of an “international criminal cartel,” in what it said was “one of the largest smuggling operations of captagon tablets in the world.”