Drunk driving campaign gets motorists tipsy before putting them behind the wheel

Japan drunk driving campaign gets motorists tipsy before putting them behind the wheel. Pictured are cars in Fukuoka City, Japan, in January 2022.

 Daisuke Tomita/The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP

Tokyo (CNN) — Police in Japan have implemented an unusual strategy in order to prevent drunk driving: encouraging people to consume alcohol and then letting them loose on a driving course.

The initiative is part of an awareness campaign organized by the Chikushino Police Department in Fukuoka, southwest Japan, after three children were killed by a drunk driver on a local bridge in August 2006.

CNN’s Kathleen Magramo and Kathleen Benoza contributed reporting.