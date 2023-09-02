(CNN) — Fifty prison guards and seven police officers have been freed after being taken hostage by inmates held in six prisons across Ecuador, authorities said, part of a coordinated protest against security operations being conducted inside the country’s violence-plagued penitentiaries.

The protests began on Thursday, according to Ecuador’s penitentiary service, the SNAI, hours after the military carried out a major operation involving more than 2,200 security personnel at prison in Latacunga, a city south of the capital, Quito.

CNN’s Karol Suarez and Michelle Velez contributed to this report