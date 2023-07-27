Jerusalem (CNN) — Israel’s minister of national security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, on Thursday joined a group of Jewish Israelis in visiting what is known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif, or the Noble Sanctuary, drawing condemnation from Palestinian authorities and Israel’s neighbors.

“This morning I ascended to the Temple Mount, our temple that was destroyed because of gratuitous hatred,” Ben-Gvir said on the platform formerly known as Twitter. It is the third time that Ben-Gvir, a far right-wing minister, has visited the site, which houses the al-Aqsa mosque, since becoming a minister at the end of last year. Tension at the holy site has been the spark for many previous conflicts between Israelis and Palestinians.