(CNN) — Some demonstrators were reportedly killed in clashes with Kenya’s security forces on Wednesday after protests flared for the second time in a week over a raft of unpopular tax hikes proposed by the national government, an opposition leader told CNN.

Protests broke out across Kenya, including the capital Nairobi, where Opiyo Wandayi, who leads the opposition in Kenya’s parliament told CNN that demonstrators railing against the tax hikes were forcefully dispersed by police.