(CNN) — Days of heavy rain have caused severe flooding in China’s leading grain-producing region in the northeast, killing 14 people and raising concerns about food security as floodwater inundated farmlands.

Torrential rains brought by the aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri have battered northern China since late July, displacing more than a million people and killing at least 30 people in the outskirts of Beijing and the surrounding Hebei province.

CNN’s Simone McCarthy and Laura He contributed reporting.