(CNN) — Crowds of people accompanied the coffin of soccer player Jesus Lopez Ortiz in Guanacaste, northeastern Costa Rica, last week after his death following a crocodile attack.

“Today we said goodbye to you ‘Chucho’; today, around a thousand people accompany you representing all your friends, family, and the entire country that was with you,” Deportivo Rio Cañas, the soccer team for which he played, said in a post on Facebook.