(CNN) — The son of Colombia’s president has been arrested as part of an investigation into money laundering and illicit enrichment, the Colombian attorney general’s office said in a statement.

Nicolas Petro – a congressman in the Atlantico province – was placed under investigation by the attorney general’s office in early March over accusations that he had taken money from drug traffickers in exchange for including them in his father’s efforts to broker peace talks with criminal organizations in the Caribbean region, CNN reported at the time.