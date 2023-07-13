Chopped fingertip was mailed to French president’s official residence, says Paris prosecutor By Oliver Briscoe, CNN Jul 13, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A police investigation has been launched after a chopped finger was sent to the official residence of the French president, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.The package delivered to the Elysee palace contained “a piece of a finger, a fingertip it seems,” the prosecutor’s office told CNN on Thursday.Police opened a case for a “threat of a crime or offense against an elected official” as of Monday, it also said.The fingertip is believed to belong to the sender, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported.The Elysee is the official home in Paris of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has held office since 2017.In the past year, Macron’s government has struggled to ease public anger over a controversial pension reform plan, and then following the police killing of a teenager in the outskirts of Paris.CNN has reached out to the Elysee for comment.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Kennewick man charged with murder, accused of killing girlfriend YCSO: Man arrested after fatally shooting his father in Naches UPDATE: Remains of woman missing since 2019 found outside of Connell UPDATE: Authorities identify 2 men killed on the Yakama Reservation Yakima PD seeks video of Mustang crashing into bicyclist on Englewood Avenue Latest News Sureno Gang member sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for shooting an undercover law enforcement officer Huge water and sewer improvements coming to Richland, construction begins July 17 Good Night For Star Gazing...Hot Weekend...When Will It Cool Off? CPCCo's 29th Annual 'Partners 'N Pals' Horseback riding day for children with disabilities begins Friday YCSO: Man arrested after fatally shooting his father in Naches More News