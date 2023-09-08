Chinese opera singer sparks fury after performing in bombed Ukrainian theater

A Chinese opera singer sparked a diplomatic row after she was filmed singing the Soviet war song "Katyusha" inside the Mariupol Drama Theater.

 Alexei Alexandrov/AP

(CNN) — Chinese opera singer Wang Fan has sparked a diplomatic row after she was filmed singing the Soviet war song “Katyusha” inside the Mariupol Drama Theater in Ukraine where hundreds were killed last year.

Wang was part of a group of Chinese bloggers visiting the occupied Ukrainian city.