China sending premier to G20 summit in India, Beijing confirms By Nectar Gan, CNN Sep 4, 2023 (CNN) — China will send its premier to this weekend's G20 summit in New Delhi, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday, after reports that leader Xi Jinping will skip the gathering.Xi's attendance at the event was thrown into doubt last week when Reuters reported that he was likely to miss it, citing two unnamed Indian diplomats.