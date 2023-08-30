(CNN) — The Philippines has become the latest of China’s neighbors to object to its new national map, joining Malaysia and India in releasing strongly worded statements about Beijing’s apparent claims on their territory.

China published a new version of its national map on Monday, as it has regularly done since at least 2006, to correct what Beijing has in the past referred to as “problematic maps” that it claims misrepresent its territorial borders.

CNN’s Nectar Gan contributed reporting.