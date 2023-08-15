(CNN) — China’s defense minister Li Shangfu on Tuesday warned against “playing with fire” when it comes to Taiwan in a veiled jab at the United States as he addressed a security conference in Russia.

Speaking at the Moscow Conference on International Security, Li said attempts to “use Taiwan to contain China,” would “surely end in failure,” according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

CNN’s Mengchen Zhang, Katharina Krebs and Duarte Mendonça to contributed to this report.