(CNN) — China has revealed two new leaders of its People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force this week in a surprise shake-up that has raised questions about the inner workings at the top of the military branch overseeing the nation’s powerful arsenal of nuclear and ballistic missiles.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday presided over a ceremony promoting Wang Houbin, commander of the Rocket Force, and Xu Xisheng, the political commissar of the force, to the rank of general, according to a report by state-run news agency Xinhua.