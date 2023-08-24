China is launching an ‘unprecedented’ crackdown on corruption in its health industry as economic woes pile up

(CNN) — China has launched a sweeping anti-corruption campaign targeting its hospitals, pharmaceutical industry and insurance funds as it grapples with mounting economic challenges and long-standing public frustration about high costs in the behemoth healthcare sector.

More than 180 hospital leaders, including Communist Party secretaries and hospital heads, have been put under investigation so far this year, according to state agency China News Service, with at least 10 of those voluntarily surrendering since June.

CNN’s Mengchen Zhang and Laura He contributed reporting.