Hong Kong (CNN) — China will place export controls on drone and drone equipment in order to “safeguard national security and interests,” its commerce ministry announced Monday, in a move that could impact the war in Ukraine.

The restrictions on equipment will require vendors to seek permission to export certain drone engines, lasers, imaging, communications and radar gear, and anti-drone systems. Consumer-grade drones with certain specifications are also subject to the controls, which come into effect September 1.

CNN’s Wayne Chang contributed to this report.