Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie are separating By Jennifer Henderson and Paula Newton, CNN Aug 2, 2023

(CNN) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are separating, Trudeau announced on his Instagram account Wednesday.Trudeau said after "many meaningful and difficult conversations" with Sophie, "we have made the decision to separate.""As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," he wrote.He asked that their privacy be respected for the well-being of their children.According to Trudeau's official bio, he and Sophie married in 2005 and have three children.This is a breaking story. More to come.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.