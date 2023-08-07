Cambodia’s king has approved the nomination of the eldest son of Prime Minister Hun Sen to become the next premier, according to a decree published on Monday, confirming a long-awaited transition of power.

The decree endorsing Western-educated army general Hun Manet, 45, was shared on the Telegram channel of his father and signals the imminent end of the former Khmer Rouge guerrilla’s nearly four decades at the helm of a country rebounding from decades of war and poverty.