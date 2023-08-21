London (CNN) — A British nurse is due to be sentenced on Monday, after her conviction last week for the murders of seven babies and attempted murders of six others at the UK hospital where she worked.

Lucy Letby, 33, was found guilty by a jury at Manchester Crown Court in northern England in a case that horrified the country and made her the most prolific child serial killer of recent times.

CNN’s Peter Wilkinson, Niamh Kennedy and Sarah Dean contributed reporting.