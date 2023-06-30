(CNN) — Brazil’s highest electoral court formed a majority Friday to ban former President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro from running for office until 2030 on charges alleging that he abused his political power and misused public resources.

Four out of seven judges have voted to find the former president guilty. Two more judges are expected to announce their decision on Friday. A simple majority is needed to reach a verdict.

Previous reporting contributed by Duarte Mendonca and Mohammed Tawfeeq.