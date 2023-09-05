(CNN) — A 10-year-old boy has been rescued near Madrid after spending the night clinging to a tree to escape severe flooding as Storm Dana lashed the country with torrential rains in recent days, killing at least three people.

The boy disappeared with his mother, father, and sister when their car “fell into” the Alberche River in the town of Aldea del Fresno, in the Madrid region of Spain, on Sunday night, Spanish state broadcaster RTVE reported on Monday.

CNN’s Claudia Rebaza contributed reporting