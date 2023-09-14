Botulism outbreak linked to sardines at Bordeaux restaurant leaves 1 dead, 8 hospitalized

The Tchin Tchin wine bar is pictured in Bordeaux, France. One person has died and eight people have been hospitalized after an outbreak of botulism in a restaurant in the French city of Bordeaux, according to a statement from France’s public health body on September 13.

 Ugo Amez/SIPA/Shutterstock

(CNN) — One person has died and eight people have been hospitalized after an outbreak of botulism in a restaurant in the French city of Bordeaux, according to a statement from France’s public health body on Wednesday.

Two less serious cases were also identified, according to local health authorities.