Bomb alert triggers evacuation at Eiffel Tower By Jessie Gretener and Eve Brennan, CNN Aug 12, 2023 (CNN) — A bomb alert triggered the evacuation of all three floors of the iconic Eiffel Tower Saturday, according to CNN affiliate France BFMTV.BFMTV reported that a team of deminers is currently on site to carry out a survey following the threat.The tower remains closed for the time being, according to BFMTV.Almost seven million people visit the Paris tourist attraction annually.The monument has a police station at the foot of the south pillar, its premises are under video surveillance, and visitors have to undergo security checks before entry.Evacuations are rare, but not unknown. In 2019 the monument was evacuated and closed after a man was spotted climbing up the side.