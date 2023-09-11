Hong Kong (CNN) — Beijing claims an American citizen jailed for life in China earlier this year is a decorated spy who had worked for US intelligence for more than three decades, as it ramps up a campaign warning citizens to guard against foreign espionage.

John Shing-Wan Leung, a 78-year-old US citizen who also holds permanent residency in Hong Kong, was sentenced to life in prison by a Chinese court in May on espionage charges.