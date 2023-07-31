Before she was kidnapped, an American nurse described Haitians as ‘full of joy and love.’ Last week, the US urged citizens to leave the island nation

Alix Dorsainvil is seen in an undated video posted on El Roi Haiti's website.

 From El Roi Haiti

(CNN) — Before Alix Dorsainvil was kidnapped with her child in Haiti, the American nurse described Haitians as a “resilient people” who are “full of joy and life and love.”

Her comments came in a video on the website of El Roi Haiti, the Christian humanitarian aid organization for which she works.

