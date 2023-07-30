At least 39 dead after blast rips through political gathering in Pakistan By Sophia Saifi and Allegra Goodwin, CNN Jul 30, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — At least 39 people died and over 120 were injured after a blast tore through a political convention organized by an Islamist party in northwestern Pakistan, police said.The Inspector General of Police for Bajaur, Akhter Hayat Gandapur, said the injured in Sunday’s suspected suicide blast had been rushed to Bajaur’s city hospital.The explosion targeted members of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party.This is a developing story. More to follow…The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Annual Art in the Park Festival takes over Howard Amon Park Kennewick PD: Woman faces murder charge after boyfriend dies from gunshot wound Two wanted felons arrested after suspected burglary, police chase in Yakima County Yakima firefighters' union pushes back on reduced staffing at airport fire station Hodges on verge of 1st PGA Tour title, leads 3M Open by 5 shots Latest News Yakima firefighters' union pushes back on reduced staffing at airport fire station Yakima Health District pilot program will provide free Narcan for local businesses Annual Art in the Park Festival takes over Howard Amon Park Kennewick PD: Woman faces murder charge after boyfriend dies from gunshot wound City of Yakima weighs options for $1.3 million from state's opioid lawsuit settlements More News