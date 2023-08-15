At least 27 dead following clashes between rival factions in Libya

Smoke rises amid clashes between armed factions in Tripoli, Libya, on August 15.

 Stringer/Reuters

(CNN) — At least 27 people were killed and 106 others injured when clashes broke out between two powerful armed factions in the southern Libyan capital of Tripoli, the country’s emergency services said in a statement Tuesday.

Fighting began Monday after the detention of the commander of the 444 Brigade, Mahmoud Hamza, as he attempted to travel through Tripoli’s main Mitiga airport. He was apprehended by a rival faction, the Special Deterrence Force, which controls the airport. The reason for his detention remains unknown.