At least 25 dead after wedding party bus bursts into flames in India By Sandi Sidhu, CNN Jul 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hong Kong (CNN) — At least 25 people have been killed after a bus carrying a wedding party burst into flames after crashing in India’s western state of Maharashtra on Saturday.Baburao Mahamuni, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Buldhana, said the incident had taken place on the Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway, CNN’s Indian affiliate News 18 reported.Mahamuni said the injured were being taken to Buldhana Civil Hospital.Police believe the bus crashed due to rain at around 2 a.m. local time on Saturday as it was going from Yavatmal to Pune and its diesel tank then caught fire.News 18 translated a tweet from Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde in which he expressed condolences and offered compensation to the relatives of the deceased.“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed deep grief over the horrific accident of a private bus on the Samruddhi highway near Sindkhedaraja in the Buldhana district,” the tweet read.It said the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund would provide around $6,000 to the families of each person killed “in this unfortunate incident”.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: Wildfire in Kennewick "mostly contained", some people without electricity due to damaged power lines WSP Trooper injured in crash near Richland Kennewick Police looking for suspect who allegedly opened fire on a truck, injuring driver 'She considered them her friends': 6 men charged in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder Fire crews battling wildfire near Blackberry Canyon in Kennewick Latest News Firefighers have Roza Creek Fire at 75% containment, 486 acres Washington could see fires over 4th of July weekend similar to Labor Day firestorm of 2020 Art YOUR Way to celebrate grand opening of Pasco studio At least 50 working to contain Roza Creek Fire in Kittitas County MultiCare lays off 37 employees in Yakima to reduce expenses More News