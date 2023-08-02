Seoul (CNN) — At least 16 people have died from heat-related illnesses in South Korea as the country swelters under a prolonged heat wave with temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) in some parts of the country.

The deaths, which have all happened since May, far exceed those over the same period last year, when six people died from heat-related illnesses, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Wednesday.