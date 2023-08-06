At least 15 killed, 40 injured after train derails in Pakistan By Benjamin Brown, CNN Aug 6, 2023 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — At least 15 people were killed and 40 injured after a train derailed in Pakistan on Sunday, according to state public broadcaster Radio Pakistan.The train derailed near Nawabshah in the southern Sindh province of Pakistan, the public broadcaster reported, adding that it was heading from Karachi to Havelian.This is a developing story. More to follow…The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Latest News Tieton Arts & Humanities hosts art supply donation drive to help local teachers Kennewick Fire investigating Cascade blaze as suspicious Scattered Storms Tonight and Through the Weekend...Sunshine and Nice Temperatures Next Week Vista Field hosts first ArtWalk amid summer activity push E.coli found in Terrace Heights Water System, water boil advisory in place More News