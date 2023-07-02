(CNN) — At least 13 children have died in recent weeks during a suspected measles outbreak at internal displacement camps in Sudan’s White Nile state, amid conflict between the country’s two warring factions, according to an international medical NGO Sunday.

“The situation is critical. Suspected measles and malnutrition in children are the most urgent health problems,” the Sudanese branch of Médecins Sans Frontière (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders, said.